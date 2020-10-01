UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 01st October 2020

Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning: Der Spiegel

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning, in his first interview published since he left the German hospital where he was treated

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning, in his first interview published since he left the German hospital where he was treated.

"I assert that Putin is behind this act, I don't see any other explanation," he told the German weekly Der Spiegel, which published extracts from the interview on its website Thursday.

