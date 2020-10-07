MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The fantasy story around the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny continues according to a pre-planned conspiracy scenario, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, commenting on the fresh report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Earlier in the day, the OPCW said on Tuesday that a substance similar to Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in Navalny's body. The German government believes that the OPCW's statement in the Navalny case confirms his poisoning with a Novichok group substance.

"We drew attention to the quite predictable promptness with which the German side 'agreed' with the publication of the report on the results of Navalny's biomaterials research on the OPCW website, which was received literally the day before, apparently specifically for the beginning of the session of the OPCW Executive Council. Thus, the essentially fantasy story, initiated on Berlin's behalf by its Euro-Atlantic allies, together with the leadership of the OPCW technical secretariat, was continued according to a pre-planned conspiracy scenario," the ministry said.

It recalled that, following the military laboratories of Germany, France and Sweden, there are now also two laboratories appointed by the OPCW technical secretariat, "which, apparently, are also related to the military-political structures of the Euro-Atlantic community," confirmed the presence of certain cholinesterase inhibitor biomarkers in Navalny's biomaterials.

The latter are said to be "have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals" controlled under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), however, unlike those, are not included in these lists, the statement says.

"Russia intends to disseminate its vision of the situation with Germany's interaction with the OPCW Technical Secretariat during the current session of the Executive Council, providing CWC member states with the timeline of behind-the-scenes manipulations of the main characters of this performance," the ministry stressed.

It also recalled that all the numerous requests of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office addressed in accordance with the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters to the authorities of Germany, France and Sweden remained unanswered and were allegedly still being considered.

"We hope that the forthcoming joint work of Russian experts with OPCW experts will allow us to establish calm, depoliticized interaction and avoid further escalating the situation around this issue," the ministry concluded.