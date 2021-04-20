UrduPoint.com
Navalny-Affiliated Russian NPOs Plotting Color Revolution Orchestrated From Abroad- Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Several non-profit organizations founded by, or affiliated with, jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny have been plotting a color revolution sponsored by foreign institutions engaged in destructive activities against Russia, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Several non-profit organizations founded by, or affiliated with, jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny have been plotting a color revolution sponsored by foreign institutions engaged in destructive activities against Russia, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Moscow City Court registered the prosecutors' claim for the recognition of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation and Navalny's campaign offices as extremist.

"The materials presented to the court contain exhaustive evidence that the designated groups are conducting extremist activities, destabilizing the socio-political situation in the country, including by calling for violent actions, extremist activities, mass riots, by attempting to involve minors in illegal activities," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

It added that these NPOs worked in close coordination with and at the request of various foreign players.

According to the prosecutors, the three organizations are "creating conditions for changing the foundations of the constitutional system, toppling the government, and creating the scenario of a color revolution."

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. The activist was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

