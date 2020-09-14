UrduPoint.com
Navalny Allies Claim Symbolic Win In Russian Regional Vote

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russia's political opposition Monday claimed a symbolic victory in regional elections while the ruling party said exit polls showed they were headed for a win in a vote observers said was marred by fraud

Novosibirsk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia's political opposition Monday claimed a symbolic victory in regional elections while the ruling party said exit polls showed they were headed for a win in a vote observers said was marred by fraud.

Russians in dozens of the country's 85 regions voted over several days for governors and lawmakers in regional and city legislatures as well as in several by-elections for national MPs.

The polls came a year ahead of parliamentary elections and were seen as a test for the Kremlin, as the ruling party faces sinking popularity and simmering public anger over economic woes.

The vote was overshadowed by the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Siberian city of Tomsk ahead of the vote.

In an effort to fight President Vladimir Putin's electoral machine, Navalny and his team urged voters back candidates against the ruling United Russia party.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and Kremlin critic had been in Siberia to promote a "smart voting" campaign when he was poisoned last month with what Germany says was a Novichok nerve agent.

His supporters believe the use of the banned chemical weapon shows that only the Russian state could be responsible.

Two allies of the opposition leader won local parliament seats Monday in the Siberian city of Tomsk where he fell ill, according to early poll results.

United Russia suffered heavy losses in the city of some 500,000, winning just 24.46 percent of the overall vote compared to 52.27 percent in 2015.

