'Navalny' App Removed From App Stores After Talks With US Ambassador - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The application by Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny was removed from Google Play and App Store after a number of events, including conversations with US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the "Navalny" app was deleted from Google Play and App Store.

"This was done by the companies themselves and after a number of events: conversations with the US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, the corresponding orders of the Russian prosecutor's office, the corresponding actions of Roskomnadzor (the media watchdog) and after the meeting of the temporary commission for the protection of state sovereignty held yesterday," Klimov told reporters.