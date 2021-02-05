Navalny Arrives in Moscow District Court for Hearing in Defamation Criminal Case

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has arrived in a district court in Moscow for a hearing in a defamation criminal case against him, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The case was launched over Navalny's comment on a video, in which a World War II veteran spoke in favor of amendments to the national constitution.

The veteran is participating in the hearing via video link.

Navalny can face up to two years in prison or a fine amounting to 1 million rubles ($13,250).