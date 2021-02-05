UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Navalny Asks to Remove Reporters From Courtroom to Have Confidential Talks With Lawyers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has asked the judge to remove reporters, staffers of the Federal bailiffs service and the convoy from the courtroom, insisting that he needs to communicate with the defense team confidentially ahead of the hearing in the defamation case against him, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"I insist on confidential dialogue with my lawyers and demand that all the staffers and reporters leave the courtroom," Navalny said.

The judge announced a break in the hearing. All the reporters left the courtroom, while convoy and bailiffs remain there.

The criminal case was launched over Navalny's comment on a video, in which a World War II veteran spoke in favor of amendments to the national constitution. Navalny can face up to two years in prison or a fine amounting to 1 million rubles ($13,250).

