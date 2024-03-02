Navalny Buried In Moscow Amid Thousands Of Defiant Mourners
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was laid to rest in Moscow on Friday, surrounded by crowds of mourners who chanted his name and blamed authorities for his death in prison.
Outside the cemetery where he was buried, some supporters shouted in grief.
Despite a heavy police presence and official warnings, thousands of mourners paid their respects to the 47-year-old anti-corruption campaigner whose death in an Arctic prison was announced on February 16.
