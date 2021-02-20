UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Can Be Taken To Prison In Russia's Central Federal District In Coming Days- Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:53 PM

Navalny Can Be Taken to Prison in Russia's Central Federal District in Coming Days- Source

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, sentenced to a prison term in the Yves Rocher criminal fraud case, is likely to be convoyed to a prison in the Central Federal District, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, sentenced to a prison term in the Yves Rocher criminal fraud case, is likely to be convoyed to a prison in the Central Federal District, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court confirmed the prison sentence, rejecting an appeal by Navalny's defense team, but shortened the jail term by 1.5 months, after taking into account the time Navalny spent under house arrest. Lawyers pledged to keep appealing the court ruling and also said Navalny could be conveyed to prison at any moment, even today.

"Navalny will most likely be conveyed to a correctional facility in the Central Federal District. This may happen in the next few days," the source said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Lawyers May Criminals Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan enjoys “Pajama Pawri”

1 minute ago

Looking forward to visit Sri Lanka to strengthen f ..

2 minutes ago

Students can register for NSTC-18 till April 30

3 minutes ago

Three held with narcotics in sialkot

3 minutes ago

US should first consult Taliban for extension in w ..

3 minutes ago

Sheraa develops new formula for building startups ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.