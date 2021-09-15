Navalny Challenges Court Verdict on Smartphone Ban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has challenged the verdict of a district court in Russia's Vladimir region, where he is currently serving his prison sentence, which upheld a ban on his lawyers bringing smartphones and laptops when visiting him at the penal colony, the court filing said on Wednesday.

Since May, Navalny has repeatedly filed complaints against the penal colony about the same matter, with the most recent of them dismissed by a Vladimir court last week. The colony representatives have said that Navalny's lawyers handed in their gadgets voluntarily.

"The date of the decision on the received complaint is September 14, 2021. The decision on the complaint is accepted for consideration," the filing read.

The deadline for presenting objections will be fixed at September 29. After that, the complaint will be sent to the Vladimir regional court.