Navalny Coming Out Of Coma Proves No Novichok Used Against Him - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The fact that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was put out of coma indicates that it was not Novichok nerve agent used against him in the event of his poisoning, Russian scientist Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik.

"I rule out his poisoning, because there are no symptoms.

But even if a concentration 400 times less than the lethal dose was used, he would come out of a coma, but miosis [constriction of the pupil] would still be observed. There were no such symptoms here," Rink said.

According to the scientist, Novichok was developed in order to replace nuclear weapons on the battlefield and has a 100 percent lethality.

"So this isn't Novichok," Rink noted.

