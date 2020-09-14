UrduPoint.com
Navalny Condition Improved, 'able To Leave Bed': Berlin Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:56 PM

Navalny condition improved, 'able to leave bed': Berlin hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's condition is improving and he is able to get out of bed for brief periods, the German hospital treating him said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's condition is improving and he is able to get out of bed for brief periods, the German hospital treating him said Monday.

"The patient has been successfully removed from mechanical ventilation," Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement.

"He is currently undergoing mobilisation and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time."Two European laboratories have corroborated German findings that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Berlin said on Monday, increasing pressure on the Kremlin to shed light on the incident.

