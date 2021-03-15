UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Confirms Currently Staying At Penal Facility In City Of Pokrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Navalny Confirms Currently Staying at Penal Facility in City of Pokrov

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Monday confirmed that he is currently serving his jail time at a prison in Russia's city of Pokrov, in the Vladimir Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Monday confirmed that he is currently serving his jail time at a prison in Russia's city of Pokrov, in the Vladimir Region.

Earlier in the day, the activist's defense team posted a photo of a letter to the head of the correctional facility No. 2 (IK-2) of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service for Vladimir Region, located in the city of Pokrov, asking to provide Navalny's participation in a court hearing via teleconference.

"Hi everyone from the high-security section A ... here at the IK-2 Pokrov," Navalny said in an Instagram post.

Navalny mentioned having encountered no violence or even a hint of violence during his stay so far.

"I can't even remember a place where everyone talks so politely and, in some sense, in a welcoming manner," the activist added.

Per Russia's law, colony inmates cannot make social media posts, but they can pass texts for publication to their lawyers.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in a corruption case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his probation terms. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Moscow Russia Jail Social Media Lawyers Vladimir Putin February Post From Instagram Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical ..

14 minutes ago

Alef Group, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre sign M ..

14 minutes ago

Department of Community Development forms committe ..

30 minutes ago

Sindh Health Minister, WI Country Director discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Parties Show No Compromise, Progress to End ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Day to be celebrated enthusiastically in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.