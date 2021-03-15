Navalny Confirms Currently Staying at Penal Facility in City of Pokrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on Monday confirmed that he is currently serving his jail time at a prison in Russia's city of Pokrov, in the Vladimir Region.

Earlier in the day, the activist's defense team posted a photo of a letter to the head of the correctional facility No. 2 (IK-2) of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service for Vladimir Region, located in the city of Pokrov, asking to provide Navalny's participation in a court hearing via teleconference.

"Hi everyone from the high-security section A ... here at the IK-2 Pokrov," Navalny said in an Instagram post.

Navalny mentioned having encountered no violence or even a hint of violence during his stay so far.

"I can't even remember a place where everyone talks so politely and, in some sense, in a welcoming manner," the activist added.

Per Russia's law, colony inmates cannot make social media posts, but they can pass texts for publication to their lawyers.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Navalny's suspended sentence in a corruption case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his probation terms. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.