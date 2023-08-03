Open Menu

Navalny Expects Long, 'Stalinist' Jail Term In New Trial

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new trial

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday said he expected a Russian court to hand him a lengthy "Stalinist" sentence in a new trial

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday said he expected a Russian court to hand him a lengthy "Stalinist" sentence in a new trial.

"It will be a long term. That's what they call a 'Stalinist' term," Navalny said in a statement ahead of an expected verdict on Friday.

He said he expected to be sentenced to around 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors have requested 20 years in jail for Navalny, who is already serving nine years for embezzlement, which his supporters see as punishment for his political work.

Navalny said a heavy sentence's "main purpose is to intimidate. You, not me".

In 2021 his organisation was declared extremist by authorities, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at greater risk of prosecution.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting against Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Some of the most high-profile activists, including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, are now behind bars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Court

Recent Stories

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

8 minutes ago
 Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

8 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

48 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets ..

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

40 seconds ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

41 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

43 seconds ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

48 minutes ago
 Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs ..

Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs, video scandal

44 seconds ago
 US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Bl ..

US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Black Sea Deal Went to Poor Coun ..

48 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says tech ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says technical education has potential ..

10 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy minist ..

Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World