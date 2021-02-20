The Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ruled that Alexey Navalny must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500) in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court

"Based on the cumulative crimes [taking into account the Yves Rocher verdict], to appoint Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny a punishment of 3 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 850,000 rubles," judge Vera Akimova announced.

The decision has not yet entered into force and can be appealed within ten days.