Navalny Fined $11,500 For Defamation Of Veteran

2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:02 PM

Navalny Fined $11,500 for Defamation of Veteran

The Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ruled that Alexey Navalny must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500) in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Moscow district court of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ruled that Alexey Navalny must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500) in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Babushkinsky court.

"Based on the cumulative crimes [taking into account the Yves Rocher verdict], to appoint Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny a punishment of 3 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 850,000 rubles," judge Vera Akimova announced.

The decision has not yet entered into force and can be appealed within ten days.

More Stories From World

