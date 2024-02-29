Open Menu

Navalny Funeral Planned In Moscow On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Navalny funeral planned in Moscow on Friday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral service will be held at a church in southern Moscow on Friday, allies of the politician said.

Authorities finally handed Navalny's body to his mother on Saturday, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison, in what his allies said was an attempt to stall a public burial.

"Alexei's funeral will be held at the 'Mother of God Quench My Sorrows' church in Maryino on 1 March at 14:00 (1100 GMT). Come in advance," they said in a social media post on Wednesday.

His burial will take place at the nearby Borisov cemetery, they said.

His team said it was difficult to find a church willing to host the service.

"We started to look for a church and a hall for the 1st of March. Everywhere they refused to give us anything. In some places we were told it was forbidden," said exiled ally Ivan Zhdanov.

"We don't care about the message. Alexei needs to be buried ... To have a chance to say goodbye, it is better to come in advance," he added.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, died on February 16 in one of Russia's toughest prisons in northern Siberia, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely seen as political retribution for his opposition.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Died Vladimir Putin February March God Church Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

52 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

10 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

10 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

10 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

10 hours ago
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

10 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

10 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

10 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

10 hours ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

10 hours ago

More Stories From World