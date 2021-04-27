Navalny Got Regular Visits From Multiple Health Specialists This Month, Moskalkova Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half prison term, was regularly seen by various medical specialists last week, a spokesperson from the office of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

The spokesperson said that Navalny was seen by a radiologist, a neurosurgeon, a neurologist, a nephrologist, a gastroenterologist and other doctors in the period between April 20-24.

"The files contain analyzes, expert opinions of doctors of the Vladimir Regional Clinical Hospital," Moskalkova said as quoted in the spokesperson's statement, obtained by Sputnik.

On Friday, Navalny, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half prison term on financial misconduct charges in a prison outside of Moscow, announced that he was ending his three-week hunger strike.

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike at the end of March, after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. Olga Mikhailova, his lawyer, says the 44-year-old is suffering from two spinal hernias.

According to the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Navalny's health has been assessed as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals and he has been receiving all the necessary care.

Last week, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital where he was given intravenous glucose infusion. Three days later, the Alliance of Doctors trade union (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) said that Navalny was taken to a public hospital in the city of Vladimir on April 20. The doctors also called on Navalny to end his hunger strike.

Navalny said that he had been examined by "civilian doctors" twice and they ran some medical tests, the results of which were given to Navalny himself.

On Wednesday, Moskalkova said that four independent doctors had visited Navalny, having reported no serious health issues.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.