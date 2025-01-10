Open Menu

Navalny Lawyers Face Long Sentences In 'extremism' Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Petushki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A Russian court was to issue guilty verdicts Friday in an "extremism" trial against three lawyers who worked for Alexei Navalny, escalating a crackdown against the Kremlin critic's allies even after his death.

The charismatic opposition leader brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin, while his investigations into the hidden wealth of Putin's inner circle racked up millions of views online -- drawing scorn and retribution from the Kremlin.

Following his death in an Arctic prison colony almost one year ago, Russian authorities have targeted Navalny's allies and relatives, most of whom had already fled abroad.

A hearing in the trial against lawyers Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin is scheduled for 10:00 am (0700 GMT) in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow where Navalny spent over a year in a penal colony.

The trio, arrested in October 2023, are accused of participating in an "extremist" organisation, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of six years in jail.

Before his death in February 2024, Navalny condemned the arrest of the lawyers as "outrageous", calling it part of a campaign to further isolate him in jail.

The trial opened in September in Petushki, a town about 115 kilometres (72 miles) east of Moscow. The judge ruled to move it behind closed doors with only the sentencing -- expected Friday -- open to media.

Acquittals are practically unheard of in Russian courts, especially in political cases.

