Navalny Leaves Detention Facility to Be Transported, Likely to Prison - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny left the preliminary detention facility in Moscow to be transported, likely to prison, his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I came to see him today, had to wait three hours, and in the end, they told me that it was impossible to meet with him as he was sent away," Kobzev said on Twitter.

The lawyer said he was not told where Navalny was sent but he expected it to be a prison.

On February 2, a court in Moscow ruled to replace Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with three and a half years in prison.

This was done upon the request from the penitentiary facility, which argued that Navalny had repeatedly broken the rules of the suspended sentences and a search warrant had to be issued shortly before his detention.

The Yves Rocher case was launched upon the request of the French company's then-representative in Russia. The court determined that Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg used false information to convince the cosmetics company to sign a deal for transportation of mail with their company. The services were overpriced and eventually provided by another transport company. The damage was estimated at 30 million rubles ($405, 300)