Navalny Leaves Hospital in Omsk in Critical Care Transport - Sputnik Correspondent

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny left on Saturday the hospital in the city of Omsk in a critical care transport, which is expected to deliver him to the airport from where the politician will be transported to Germany, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Friday, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany after he suffered an acute health condition that kicked him into a coma during a domestic Russian flight on Thursday.

Navalny's supporters suspect he had been poisoned, while the head doctor of the Omsk clinic put his condition down to a metabolic disorder.

The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation has sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital. The jet has been waiting on the tarmac.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, the critical care transport left the hospital with Navalny at about 5:15 a.m. local time (23:15 GMT on Friday, GMT)