Navalny Plans To Return To Russia - New York Times Citing Senior German Security Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Navalny Plans to Return to Russia - New York Times Citing Senior German Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny says he plans to return to Russia and continue his activities, The New York Times reported citing a senior German security official.

On Monday, the Berlin-based Charite hospital said the condition of Navalny, undergoing treatment there after falling ill in Russia, continued to improve, he no longer was on ventilator, and could get out of bed.

"He's not planning to go into exile in Germany. He wants to go home to Russia and he wants to continue his mission," the unnamed German official told NYT.

"He's fully aware of his condition, he's fully aware of what happened and he's fully aware of where he is," the official said.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment.

Later, the German government said doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

