Navalny Pleads Not Guilty To Fresh Fraud Charges In Moscow Court

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Navalny Pleads Not Guilty to Fresh Fraud Charges in Moscow Court

Alexei Navalny, who is serving a prison sentence linked to an embezzlement case, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new fraud charges related to a now defunct political organization

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Alexei Navalny, who is serving a prison sentence linked to an embezzlement case, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new fraud charges related to a now defunct political organization.

A court in Moscow put the 45 year old on trial on suspicion of stealing more than 350 million rubles ($4.

6 million) in donations from the coffers of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, banned in Russia for extremism and acting as a foreign agent.

Asked how he pleads to the new accusations of embezzlement and contempt of court, Navalny said "I plead not guilty to everything."

The opposition activist and blogger was handed a two and a half year sentence a year ago for violating conditions of a suspended sentence, and is serving his jail time in a high security prison in Pokrov, east of Moscow.

