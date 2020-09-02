UrduPoint.com
Navalny Poisoning Allegations Typical Of US' 'Hybrid War' Against Russia - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:42 PM

The allegation that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent follows the script and logic of Washington's long-waged information campaign for discrediting the Russian leadership, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The allegation that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent follows the script and logic of Washington's long-waged information campaign for discrediting the Russian leadership, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of Germany, where Navalny was transported for treatment from an acute health condition, said that tests found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system.

"This narrative seems to match the logic of the hybrid war that the US wages against the Russian Federation, particularly the Kremlin," Graziani said.

The expert described the Navalny case as "a narrative scheme" already tested and played in the cases of a few other Kremlin critics who the West claimed had been poisoned in retaliation for their political activities.

