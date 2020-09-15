UrduPoint.com
Navalny Refused To Cooperate With Russian Request In Probe Of What Happened To Him - NYT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, in a conversation with a German prosecutor, refused to cooperate with Russia in a joint investigation with Berlin proposed by Moscow, The New York Times reported citing a senior German security official.

The official said Navalny remained heavily guarded by German police in the Berlin-based Charite hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after he had fallen ill in Russia in August.

In early September, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany could transfer data on Navalny to Moscow, but as for the results of his tests, these were personal data, and permission for their transfer must be given by the person to whom they belong.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment.

Later, the German government said doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

