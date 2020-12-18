UrduPoint.com
Navalny-Related Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia Violate Human Rights - UN Rapporteur

Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The imposition of unilateral sanctions against Russia without due process in relation to the incident surrounding prominent blogger Alexey Navalny constitutes a violation of human rights, Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Sanctions imposed on the basis of a government's executive decision without due process inherently violate the human rights of the targeted persons," Douhan said in response to a question regarding US President-elect Joe Biden's pre-election pledge to hit Russian officials with sanctions in relation to the Navalny case.

According to the UN special rapporteur, many countries take the decision to impose punitive measures without completing judicial procedures to prove guilt.

"Countries that impose targeted sanctions generally do so without any judicial procedure to establish that sanctioned individuals or entities have actually committed the crimes for which they are being punished. Apart from having their human rights violated by the sanctions' implementation, the very decision to impose them violates their rights to 'due process,' such as the right to fair trial, the right to defend oneself and the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty," Douhan added.

Additionally, governments that take the decision to impose sanctions must ensure that the punitive measures do not lead to the violation of human rights in the targeted country.

"If it is determined that unilateral sanctions are lawful in a general sense, specific unilateral measures could only be legal if they do not violate any international obligation of states including - in the sphere of human rights," Douhan stated.

The European Union in October imposed sanctions on six Russian officials, including Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, over Russia's alleged involvement in the incident surrounding Alexey Navalny this past August. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it played a role in the alleged poisoning of the opposition figure.

During his annual press conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to launch an investigation into the alleged poisoning. Putin also said that Moscow was waiting for Western countries to back up their claims of Russia's involvement in the incident with evidence.

