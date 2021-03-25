UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Released From Quarantine At Pokrov Prison - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Navalny Released from Quarantine at Pokrov Prison - Lawyer

Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been released from quarantine at a prison in Pokrov, some 60 miles east of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been released from quarantine at a prison in Pokrov, some 60 miles east of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik on Thursday.

The 44-year-old said on March 15 that he had been moved to the penitentiary center to serve 2.5 years on financial misconduct charges dating back to 2014 after a court converted his 3.5-years suspended sentence to a real term in February.

"Today is the first day that he is spending in the colony detachment," Mikhailova said.

The blogger and former businessman, who is accused of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher of 26 million rubles ($340,500), has been suffering from severe back and leg pain, she added.

"He was taken to a public hospital yesterday and had an MRI scan done. We were not told the diagnosis or what treatment he needs. His condition seems unsatisfactory to me he is suffering from severe pain in his back and right leg. His ankle is numb. He can hardly use the leg," Mikhailova said.

She said Navalny's health deteriorated four weeks ago but he did not authorize his lawyers to talk about his condition. The defense team has requested a doctor's visit but the prison authority has not responded yet.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Lawyers Visit Doctor February March From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Mideast Envoy: UNRWA Reached Its Limit, Will Fa ..

24 seconds ago

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderfu ..

26 seconds ago

Iran Attacks Cargo Ship That Belongs to Israeli Co ..

28 seconds ago

Gandapur condemns Naltar Valley tragedy

32 seconds ago

FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen ..

4 minutes ago

US Cyber Command Chief Says Russia Still Focused o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.