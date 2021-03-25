Navalny Released from Quarantine at Pokrov Prison - Lawyer

Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been released from quarantine at a prison in Pokrov, some 60 miles east of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been released from quarantine at a prison in Pokrov, some 60 miles east of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik on Thursday.

The 44-year-old said on March 15 that he had been moved to the penitentiary center to serve 2.5 years on financial misconduct charges dating back to 2014 after a court converted his 3.5-years suspended sentence to a real term in February.

"Today is the first day that he is spending in the colony detachment," Mikhailova said.

The blogger and former businessman, who is accused of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher of 26 million rubles ($340,500), has been suffering from severe back and leg pain, she added.

"He was taken to a public hospital yesterday and had an MRI scan done. We were not told the diagnosis or what treatment he needs. His condition seems unsatisfactory to me he is suffering from severe pain in his back and right leg. His ankle is numb. He can hardly use the leg," Mikhailova said.

She said Navalny's health deteriorated four weeks ago but he did not authorize his lawyers to talk about his condition. The defense team has requested a doctor's visit but the prison authority has not responded yet.