Navalny Remains In Grave Condition - Omsk Doctor Citing Berlin Colleagues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Navalny Remains in Grave Condition - Omsk Doctor Citing Berlin Colleagues

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny remains in grave condition, the chief doctor of the Omsk hospital where he was originally treated said Monday, citing a letter from colleagues in the Berlin Charite hospital.

Navalny was transported to the German clinic on Saturday. He fell ill on Thursday while on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane had to make an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. His press secretary suggested he may have been poisoned.

Doctors in Omsk said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine, with metabolic disbalance and sugar levels as the main potential diagnosis.

"Yesterday [on August 23] we got a reply from the clinic, in which they thanked us and said that Alexey Navalny was in grave but stable condition. The German colleagues are grateful to us and have no doubts that the patient's life will be save," Aleksandr Murakhovsky told reporters.

