Navalny Says 'Feeling Better Each Day' in 1st Video Appearance Since Alleged Poisoning

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has given his first video interview since his alleged poisoning, saying that his health is consistently improving

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has given his first video interview since his alleged poisoning, saying that his health is consistently improving.

"My hands are shaking. If I drink water from a bottle, it will be quite a small sight. But I am getting better every day, I am working with a physical therapist. Today, he started teaching me how to juggle. So after a while, you will see me juggling, riding on one wheel and pulling a rabbit out of my hat. I need to do a lot of exercise ... But everything will be fine, and I will get better," Navalny told popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud in the 2.5-hour interview.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. On September 22, the 44-year-old was discharged from the hospital.

The opposition figure accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin has rejected the claims as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, noting that no proof has been presented.