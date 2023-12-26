Open Menu

Navalny Says He's 'fine' After Transfer To Arctic Penal Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Navalny says he's 'fine' after transfer to Arctic penal colony

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said he was "fine" after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle.

Navalny's supporters said on Monday that the Kremlin critic, whose whereabouts had been unknown for more than two weeks, was now in the penal colony in Russia's far north and had been visited by his lawyer.

"Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it," Navalny wrote on X.

"I'm still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus," he said, referring to his winter clothing and beard.

The US State Department said it remained "deeply concerned for Mr.

Navalny's wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention".

Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests before being jailed in 2021, after surviving an assassination attempt by poisoning.

He has spent most of his detention at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow.

A court in August extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges, and ruled he be moved to a harsher "special regime" prison that usually houses particularly dangerous prisoners.

The facility that Navalny is currently being held in is not a "special regime" one although there is one of that category in the same location.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine Vladimir Putin Same Circle August Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

16 hours ago

More Stories From World