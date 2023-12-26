(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said he was "fine" after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle.

Navalny's supporters said on Monday that the Kremlin critic, whose whereabouts had been unknown for more than two weeks, was now in the penal colony in Russia's far north and had been visited by his lawyer.

"Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it," Navalny wrote on X.

"I'm still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus," he said, referring to his winter clothing and beard.

The US State Department said it remained "deeply concerned for Mr.

Navalny's wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention".

Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests before being jailed in 2021, after surviving an assassination attempt by poisoning.

He has spent most of his detention at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow.

A court in August extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges, and ruled he be moved to a harsher "special regime" prison that usually houses particularly dangerous prisoners.

The facility that Navalny is currently being held in is not a "special regime" one although there is one of that category in the same location.