Navalny Says New Criminal Probe Over Insult of Judge Brings Total to Three

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny said on Tuesday that he was a subject of three criminal probes, including over embezzlement, management of a harmful non-profit and, most recently, insult of a judge.

Navalny said on Instagram that he learned about the total number of legal proceedings against him from a Russian Federal investigator, who visited him in prison shortly before.

According to Navalny, he is being accused of embezzling the donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated foreign agent in Russia) in one probe and creating a non-profit organization that infringes on citizens' rights in another probe, as well as insulting judge Vera Akimova, who handled the libel case against him, in the most recent third probe.

Navalny was fined 850,000 rubles ($11,577) over the comments made under a video in which a WWII veteran was voicing support for the 2020 constitutional amendments. The opposition figure is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence for financial misdemeanor in a penal facility in Russia's Vladimir Region.