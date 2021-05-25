UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Says New Criminal Probe Over Insult Of Judge Brings Total To Three

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:25 PM

Navalny Says New Criminal Probe Over Insult of Judge Brings Total to Three

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny said on Tuesday that he was a subject of three criminal probes, including over embezzlement, management of a harmful non-profit and, most recently, insult of a judge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny said on Tuesday that he was a subject of three criminal probes, including over embezzlement, management of a harmful non-profit and, most recently, insult of a judge.

Navalny said on Instagram that he learned about the total number of legal proceedings against him from a Russian Federal investigator, who visited him in prison shortly before.

According to Navalny, he is being accused of embezzling the donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated foreign agent in Russia) in one probe and creating a non-profit organization that infringes on citizens' rights in another probe, as well as insulting judge Vera Akimova, who handled the libel case against him, in the most recent third probe.

Navalny was fined 850,000 rubles ($11,577) over the comments made under a video in which a WWII veteran was voicing support for the 2020 constitutional amendments. The opposition figure is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence for financial misdemeanor in a penal facility in Russia's Vladimir Region.

Related Topics

Russia Vera Vladimir Putin Criminals 2020 From Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

21 seconds ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

1 minute ago

Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India ..

11 minutes ago

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,0 ..

15 minutes ago

Rs 93,000 fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago

AIOU announces schedule of postponed exams

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.