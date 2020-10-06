(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny said that his treatment in the Berlin-based Charite hospital would cost approximately 60,000-70,000 Euros ($70,000-80,000) but asked anyone willing to help him pay the bills to make his or her name public.

"They have not yet presented a final bill, because there is physical therapy and the rest, but I think that, in the light of what we have already seen, it will be about 60,000 or 70,000 euros ... This is a huge sum for me, obviously I do not have 70,000 [euros] to pay for my treatment," Navalny said in a video interview with famous Russian blogger Yury Dud, posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

In his first video interview after his discharge from the hospital, Navalny said that there were those ready to cover his hospital bills.

"We have presented a condition: thank you very much [for your help] but you will have to disclose your Names just like [Russian businessman Boris] Zimin, who paid for the flight [to Germany]," the opposition activist said.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when the doctors determined that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the politician was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. In a statement, the German government said that doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body. Moscow disputed the claims, noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was under treatment in Russia.

The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a recent interview with German Spiegel magazine, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."