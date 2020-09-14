Navalny Shows Improvement, Taken Off Artificial Ventilation - Hospital

The health of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continued to improve and he was removed from mechanical ventilation, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Monday

"The health of Alexey Navalny further improved. The patient was fully taken off the artificial ventilation. He is increasingly mobilized and can even temporarily leave his hospital bed," Charite said on Twitter.