Navalny Shows Improvement, Taken Off Artificial Ventilation - Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:47 PM

The health of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continued to improve and he was removed from mechanical ventilation, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The health of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny continued to improve and he was removed from mechanical ventilation, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Monday.

"The health of Alexey Navalny further improved. The patient was fully taken off the artificial ventilation. He is increasingly mobilized and can even temporarily leave his hospital bed," Charite said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

