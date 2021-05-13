UrduPoint.com
Navalny Sues Another Penal Colony In Russia's Vladimir Region - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Navalny Sues Another Penal Colony in Russia's Vladimir Region - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Convicted opposition figure Alexey Navalny has filed another lawsuit against a penal facility in Russia's Vladimir Region, the corrective colony number 3, a local court told Sputnik on Thursday.

In April, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said that Navalny had been transferred from the region's corrective colony number 2 to an in-patient medical facility for inmates located at the corrective colony number 3. Navalny already filed three lawsuits against the former facility in the past. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, is categorized as a challenge to a decision, action or inaction made by government or military authorities, according to court records.

"The lawsuit arrived yesterday ... There will be no comments until the judge allows it to proceed," the court in Vladimir's Oktyabrsky district said.

Navalny, who is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence for financial misdemeanor, has been complaining about severe back and leg pain. In late March he went on a hunger strike after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. He was later diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority.

