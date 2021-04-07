Navalny Suffering From Spinal Hernias, Refuses Treatment Offered in Russian Prison- Lawyer

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias and disc protrusion after complaining about severe back and leg pain, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old went on a hunger strike after being denied a visit at jail by a doctor of his own choice. The Russian prison authority described his condition as satisfactory and stable.

"He was allowed to write down his diagnosis. One of the hernias is quite difficult to treat... Our neurologist assessed the treatment that [Navalny] had been prescribed in the penal colony as ineffective," Olga Mikhailova said.

Navalny has refused the treatment he had been offered in prison, the lawyer added. She said Navalny had not been given the MRI scan that he had done in March. She also said she did not know where his passport was, while a prisoner needs their passport to be hospitalized.