UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Supporters Detained Outside His Penal Colony

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

Navalny supporters detained outside his penal colony

Police on Tuesday detained supporters of Alexei Navalny outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they were denied access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment

Pokrov, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday detained supporters of Alexei Navalny outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they were denied access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment.

Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene.

A CNN journalist was also detained.

Police in the Vladimir region where Navalny's penal colony is located said in a statement that nine people were detained for violating "public order".

They said that around 45 people had gathered at the colony, including some 30 journalists and bloggers.

Supporters of the 44-year-old opposition politician, including several doctors in white medical coats, arrived at the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow earlier Tuesday to demand access to Navalny, but were rebuffed.

Navalny went on hunger strike last Wednesday to demand proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in both legs, saying he had only been given painkillers.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic said he was now also suffering from a heavy cough and fever and that three people from his prison unit had been hospitalised with tuberculosis.

Later Monday, pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia cited the local branch of Russia's FSIN prison service in reporting that Navalny had been transferred to the colony infirmary and tested for the coronavirus. The FSIN declined to comment on Tuesday.

Navalny, who survived a near-fatal poisoning last August, has lost a total of 13 kilograms (28 Pounds) in the penal colony, including five kilograms over the past week, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said.

Navalny's doctor Vasilyeva accused authorities of violating his rights by refusing to treat him properly.

"Of course I am afraid" for his health, Vasilyeva told reporters outside the penal colony.

"We are doctors -- that's why we are here today. Health should be a priority," she said, stressing that Navalny must be transferred to a "normal" hospital.

- 'Slow death' - Navalny's wife Yulia said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she had received a letter from the head of the Pokrov colony saying that prison officials did not have the opposition figure's passport, meaning he could not be hospitalised or released early.

She also accused the head of the colony of cooking chicken within the colony's walls in an attempt to taunt her hunger-striking husband.

"Don't you forget, boss man, that if the unthinkable happens to Alexei, his death would be on Putin's conscience and yours, but Putin will throw you under the bus and make you a scapegoat," Navalnaya wrote, addressing the penal colony chief.

On Monday, the secretary general of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said that she had written to Putin, urging him to make sure that Navalny is granted "immediate access to a medical doctor he trusts".

"There is a real prospect that Russia is subjecting him to a slow death," Callamard wrote on Twitter.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he was not aware of Callamard's letter, but added that Navalny was not entitled to any special treatment.

"Naturally, we cannot talk about any special conditions for one of the convicts," Peskov said.

Navalny was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning attack he blames on the Kremlin.

He is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for breaching the parole terms of a suspended sentence on old fraud charges in a penal colony that rights campaigners say is known for its harsh conditions.

On Monday, Navalny said that he would continue his hunger strike despite his deteriorating health.

Related Topics

Attack Police Moscow Russia Twitter Amnesty International Doctor Wife Germany Man Vladimir Putin Alliance January August Post From Government Instagram Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

1 minute ago

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry for ..

2 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24

2 minutes ago

Ceremony held to distribute cheques among communit ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan ..

3 minutes ago

PPP Govt failed to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Sind ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.