Navalny Supporters Detained Outside His Russian Penal Colony: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment

Pokrov, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment.

Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene.

More Stories From World

