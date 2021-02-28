UrduPoint.com
Navalny Taken To Correctional Facility In Russia's Vladimir Region - Prison Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been taken to a correctional facility in the Vladimir Region to serve his sentence, Alexey Melnikov, the executive secretary of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission (ONK), said on Sunday.

"Alexey Navalny arrived at the institution of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Vladimir Region to serve his sentence," the ONK said in a statement, citing Melnikov.

Melnikov also told Sputnik that Navalny will be quarantined upon arrival due to the pandemic.

More Stories From World

