Navalny Talks to Lawyers After Transfer to Pskov Prison

Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny was allowed to meet with his lawyers on Monday, soon after being moved to a prison in Pskov, some 60 miles east of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny was allowed to meet with his lawyers on Monday, soon after being moved to a prison in Pskov, some 60 miles east of Moscow.

"We met with him today... He is in a quarantine ward, which holds six people," Olga Mikhailova told reporters.

The activist will stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Navalny's lawyers told Sputnik last week that he had been transferred to a new penitentiary but the Kremlin did not disclose its location.

Navalny announced his whereabouts through an Instagram post made by his associates on Monday afternoon.

The 44-year-old is serving a prison sentence of 2.5 years after a court converted his 3.5 year suspended sentence on financial misconduct to a real term in February.