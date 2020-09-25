Navalny Thanks Russian Pilots, Doctors Who Provided Immediate Medical Care During Illness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Alexey Navalny on Friday has expressed his gratitude to the Russian pilots and doctors who provided immediate medical care and assistance after the opposition blogger fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow in mid-August.

In an Instagram post on his official page, Navalny thanked the pilots of the flight for organizing an emergency landing in Omsk and the medical professionals who provided urgent care.

"The pilots and first responders, in essence, gave me an additional 15-20 hours of life. Everything that followed was very dramatic and deserves a separate story, but there would definitely be nothing to tell if it were not for these individuals.

Thank you, my kind unknown friends. You are good people," Navalny wrote.

Navalny was transported to Germany for treatment earlier in September, and the German government later issued a statement saying that traces of a nerve agent of the Novichok group were found in the blogger's system during tests.

Russian medical professionals have said that no traces of a poisonous substance were found during tests conducted before Navalny was taken to Germany. The Russian government has demanded that its counterparts in Berlin provide evidence to substantiate their accusations.