Navalny to Be Brought to Court in Moscow for Defamation Case on Friday - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be brought in person to the court in Moscow for the hearing on the defamation case, in which he is a defendant, on Friday, the press service of the court said.

"Alexey Navalny will be brought here," the spokeswoman for the court, Alexandra Savelieva, said.

The case was launched after Navalny commented on a video, in which a war veteran supports changes to the Russian constitution. The proceedings were suspended in late August as Navalny was receiving medical treatment in Germany.

The charge of defamation, if proven, would be punished by community service or fine, but would not carry any additional prison time.