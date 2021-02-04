UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny To Be Brought To Court In Moscow For Defamation Case On Friday - Court

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Navalny to Be Brought to Court in Moscow for Defamation Case on Friday - Court

Opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be brought in person to the court in Moscow for the hearing on the defamation case, in which he is a defendant, on Friday, the press service of the court said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be brought in person to the court in Moscow for the hearing on the defamation case, in which he is a defendant, on Friday, the press service of the court said.

"Alexey Navalny will be brought here," the spokeswoman for the court, Alexandra Savelieva, said.

The case was launched after Navalny commented on a video, in which a war veteran supports changes to the Russian constitution. The proceedings were suspended in late August as Navalny was receiving medical treatment in Germany.

The charge of defamation, if proven, would be punished by community service or fine, but would not carry any additional prison time.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Fine Germany August Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed across South ..

26 seconds ago

Charged parking to be set up in Hyderabad

27 seconds ago

Another two die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago

Army chief's 'peace in all directions' statement r ..

32 seconds ago

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

40 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.