UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny To Deliver Final Statement In Slander Case On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

Navalny to Deliver Final Statement in Slander Case on Saturday

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will deliver his final statement in the World War II veteran slander case on February 20, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will deliver his final statement in the World War II veteran slander case on February 20, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The hearing is postponed to February 20, 14:00 [Moscow time, 11:00 GMT]," judge Vera Akimova said.

The hearing will start with Navalny's statement.

The criminal case was launched over Navalny's strong-worded comments on a video, in which the veteran spoke in favor of constitutional amendments. The prosecution asked a district court in Moscow on Tuesday to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles ($12,942) and to uphold the 3.5 year sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case.

Navalny can face fines or compulsory labor under the defamation case. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin signed late last year a law introducing prison sentences for online defamation, this is not applicable to cases that were initiated earlier.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Fine Vera Vladimir Putin February Criminals World War From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

28 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

48 seconds ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

49 seconds ago

Final world boxing qualifier for Tokyo Games to be ..

51 seconds ago

1,378 govt houses vacated from illegal occupants

53 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.