Navalny to Deliver Final Statement in Slander Case on Saturday

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will deliver his final statement in the World War II veteran slander case on February 20, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will deliver his final statement in the World War II veteran slander case on February 20, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The hearing is postponed to February 20, 14:00 [Moscow time, 11:00 GMT]," judge Vera Akimova said.

The hearing will start with Navalny's statement.

The criminal case was launched over Navalny's strong-worded comments on a video, in which the veteran spoke in favor of constitutional amendments. The prosecution asked a district court in Moscow on Tuesday to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles ($12,942) and to uphold the 3.5 year sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case.

Navalny can face fines or compulsory labor under the defamation case. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin signed late last year a law introducing prison sentences for online defamation, this is not applicable to cases that were initiated earlier.