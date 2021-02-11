Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander Case on Friday - Spokesperson

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is expected to appear before the Moscow court on Friday for a legal proceeding on a slander case launched over the alleged defamation of a World War II veteran's reputation, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik on Thursday

"The defender will be brought to the hearing," Alexandra Savelyeva, the spokesperson, said.

Navalny faces slander charges for describing as "traitors" the people who starred in a last year video in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution, among them the veteran, Ignat Artyomenko.

The activist does not plead guilty. He is now facing fine or penal labor.

Earlier this month, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison.