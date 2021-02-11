UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny To Return To Court For Hearing On Slander Case On Friday - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander Case on Friday - Spokesperson

Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is expected to appear before the Moscow court on Friday for a legal proceeding on a slander case launched over the alleged defamation of a World War II veteran's reputation, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is expected to appear before the Moscow court on Friday for a legal proceeding on a slander case launched over the alleged defamation of a World War II veteran's reputation, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The defender will be brought to the hearing," Alexandra Savelyeva, the spokesperson, said.

Navalny faces slander charges for describing as "traitors" the people who starred in a last year video in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution, among them the veteran, Ignat Artyomenko.

The activist does not plead guilty. He is now facing fine or penal labor.

Earlier this month, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Fine World War Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

2 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

3 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

5 minutes ago

United Airlines to Procure 200 Electric 'Air Taxis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.