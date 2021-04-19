Navalny Transferred From Prison to Hospital for Inmates - Russian Detention Authority

A medical panel has made a decision to transfer Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny from the prison, where he serves his sentence on financial misconduct charges, to a local hospital for convicts, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A medical panel has made a decision to transfer Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny from the prison, where he serves his sentence on financial misconduct charges, to a local hospital for convicts, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service announced on Monday.

"A medical commission ... has made a decision to transfer A.

Navalny to the inpatient department of the regional hospital for prisoners, located on the territory of the 3rd correctional facility in the Vladimir Region, which specializes in dynamic examination of such patients," the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

According to the detention facility, Navalny's health condition is assessed as "satisfactory," and he is examined by a general practitioner on a daily basis. Vitamin therapy was prescribed to the patient.