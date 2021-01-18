Navalny urges Russians to 'take to the streets'

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to stage mass anti-government protests during a court hearing after his arrest on arrival in Moscow from Germany

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to stage mass anti-government protests during a court hearing after his arrest on arrival in Moscow from Germany.

"Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets," the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner said in a video posted on YouTube from the police station where the hearing was convened following his arrest in a Moscow airport Sunday.