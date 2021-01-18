UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny Urges Russians To 'take To The Streets'

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

Navalny urges Russians to 'take to the streets'

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to stage mass anti-government protests during a court hearing after his arrest on arrival in Moscow from Germany

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to stage mass anti-government protests during a court hearing after his arrest on arrival in Moscow from Germany.

"Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets," the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner said in a video posted on YouTube from the police station where the hearing was convened following his arrest in a Moscow airport Sunday.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Police Station Germany Sunday YouTube From Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE becomes world’s first country to produce alu ..

21 minutes ago

2 NAB witnesses cross-examined in Paragon case

51 seconds ago

3-member cabinet committee to recommend action aga ..

53 seconds ago

Schools open after winter vacations

54 seconds ago

Punjab govt set Jan 29 for registration of Trust O ..

56 seconds ago

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.