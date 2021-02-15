Navalny Was Under Protection of German Special Forces Throughout His Staying - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navlny was under protection of special services throughout his staying in Germany, where he received medical treatment and recovered after the suspected poisoning, the German cabinet said on Monday, responding to a request by the Alternative for Germany parliamentary faction.

"Alexey Navalny was under protection from the moment he landed in Germany and until his departure. From August 22, 2020, to August 31, 2020, this was ensured by security forces of the Federal criminal police department. Then, relevant state departments of the criminal police� took over the task," the cabinet said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.