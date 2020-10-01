The accusations against Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced by opposition figure Alexey Navalny, are groundless, insulting, and unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The accusations against Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced by opposition figure Alexey Navalny, are groundless, insulting, and unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

In an interview with the German Der Spiegel outlet, Navalny said Putin was behind his alleged poisoning.

"We think that such accusations against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable. Moreover, we consider some of the statements in the aforementioned article insulting, extremely insulting and unacceptable.

We want to investigate the case with Berlin patient and determine the reasons for what happened. TO do that, we need to get the information from those who found traces of the poisoning in the analysis," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Putin was involved in saving Navalny's life, Peskov said he could not confirm this, adding: "I know with certainty that Omsk doctors were involved in saving Navalny's life."

The spokesman added that Navalny was trying to get on the same level as Putin, "pretend to so participation in political competition" by leveling accusations at him.