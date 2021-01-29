YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Victoria Raikh, an employee at Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny's campaign headquarters, was detained on Friday in the city of Yekaterinburg, her lawyer said.

"Raikh was found in the police department No10. They are penning a protocol on charges of organizing a march under Article 20.

2 of the Russian administrative offenses code," Alexei Gresko wrote on Facebook.

He said earlier that the woman had been detained outside her home and whisked away "in an unknown direction."

Thousands of protesters rallied across Russia over the weekend to demand the release of Navalny from police custody. The activist was arrested upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany on January 17 for violating probation conditions.