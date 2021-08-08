UrduPoint.com

Navalny's Ally Sobol Travels Abroad Shortly After Restricted Freedom Sentencing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Alexey Navalny's ally Lyubov Sobol left Russia following her sentencing to 1.5 years of restricted freedom for incitement to violate sanitary and epidemiological regulations, Russian REN tv broadcaster reported Sunday.

Under the verdict announced on Tuesday, Sobol has been banned from leaving home from 22:00 to 6:00, from participating in public events and from traveling outside the municipality where she lives. Under Russian laws, a verdict enters force in 10 days after the announcement, unless appealed.

"Lyubov Sobol left for Istanbul on a flight from Vnukovo [airport] on the evening of August 7," a source familiar with the situation told the broadcaster.

She might make a transfer in Turkey, though her final destination is unknown, REN TV said.

Sobol's verdict became the first to be announced in a case linked to several unauthorized rallies that were held in Moscow in winter. According to investigators, Sobol and other defendants in the case had urged people to come to rallies, thus creating a threat of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, told Sputnik that the defense team would challenge the court verdict.

Among defendants in the case are Navalny's brother, Oleg, and press secretary Kira Yarmysh, as well as Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.

Sobol used to be a lawyer for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, labeled as an extremist entity and a foreign agent, and outlawed in Russia.

