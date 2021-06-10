UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund Banned In Russia, Must Stop Operations Immediately - Court

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A Moscow court outlawed the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice), founded by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and ruled that it should stop all operations in the country effective immediately, the court's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The court made the decision to abolish the FBK and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation, as well as ban the activities of Navalny's campaign offices after recognizing them as extremist.

"The ruling concerning the termination of activities of these organizations comes into force immediately," the court said.

The prosecution said that the court's decision to recognize the FBK and other organizations as extremist is "lawful and justified."

Prosecutors connected to the case are under state protection.

