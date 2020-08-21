OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Doctors have so far not found any traces of poison in the blood and urine of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, deputy chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said on Friday, adding that various tests are still underway both in Omsk and Moscow.

"We are talking about various possibilities of poisoning. To date, the studies that have been performed have not detected any poisons or traces of their presence in the blood or in the urine," Kalinichenko told reporters.

On Thursday, Navalny was on his flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he began to feel gravely ill.

As a result, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk and Navalny was hospitalized. The politician fell into a coma soon after and was placed on a ventilator.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation suggested that he was poisoned, most likely by a cup of tea that he drank at the airport in Tomsk. However, the doctors treating him said that poisoning was just one of the possible causes of Navalny's sickness.

Meanwhile, Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the foundation said, citing a transport police officer, that a deadly substance had been found in Navalny's system and it posed a threat not only to him but also to those around him.